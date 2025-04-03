Israeli war minister threatens Syria's aL-Jolani

"I warn the Syrian leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani: If you allow hostile forces to enter Syria and endanger Israel’s security interests, you will pay a heavy price," Katz stated, Kurdistan 24 reported.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions along the Israeli-Syrian border, as Israel continues to target military infrastructures it deems a threat.

The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that it had responded to gunfire from “armed militants” in southern Syria. The Israeli forces stated that it had launched ground and air strikes, eliminating multiple fighters in the area.

"Weapon stockpiles in southern Syria pose a direct threat to Israel," an Israeli War Ministry spokesperson said, adding that the Israeli military "will not allow the presence of hostile forces in Syria and will take action to eliminate any military threats."

