  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 3, 2025, 4:03 PM

Israeli war minister threatens Syria's aL-Jolani

Israeli war minister threatens Syria's aL-Jolani

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Israeli War Minister Israel Katz has issued a stern warning to Syrian self-proclaimed President Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani, vowing severe consequences if Syrian territory is used to threaten Israel’s security.

"I warn the Syrian leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani: If you allow hostile forces to enter Syria and endanger Israel’s security interests, you will pay a heavy price," Katz stated, Kurdistan 24 reported. 

The warning comes amid heightened tensions along the Israeli-Syrian border, as Israel continues to target military infrastructures it deems a threat.

The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that it had responded to gunfire from “armed militants” in southern Syria. The Israeli forces stated that it had launched ground and air strikes, eliminating multiple fighters in the area.

"Weapon stockpiles in southern Syria pose a direct threat to Israel," an Israeli War Ministry spokesperson said, adding that the Israeli military "will not allow the presence of hostile forces in Syria and will take action to eliminate any military threats."

MA/PR

News ID 230128
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News