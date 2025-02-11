Iran pursuing to attract trade delegations from EAEU members

While pointing to the significance of holding the Eurasian International Exhibition, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi has announced the welcome of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) especially Russia in this prestigious trade and economic event.

He, who is the deputy minister of industry, stated that attracting trade delegations and businesspersons from the EAEU member states is the main objective of the exhibition.

Iran has established very good political and economic relations with the EAEU member states following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and member states of the union, Dehghan Dehnavi underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of industry referred to the effective presence of Iranian companies at the EAEU Exhibition and emphasized that competent Iranian producers will showcase their latest products and achievements in this exhibition in line with exporting products to these countries.

In addition, companies from Eurasian Economic Union’s member states will also take part in this exhibition, he added.

Proper planning has been made for the participation of the Eurasian trade and economic delegations in this exhibition, Dehghan Dehnavi noted.

The 3rd Exclusive Exhibition of Eurasia will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on February 21-24, 2025.

