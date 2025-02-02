Iran, Kazakhstan stress bolstered economic, trade relations

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the meeting of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states, met and discussed with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the good and friendly relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, emphasizing the need to use the existing potentials in the two countries, including the capabilities of the private sector, to promote and develop relations in various economic and trade areas.

Araghchi also pointed to the growing importance of multilateral and regional arrangements for developing economic and trade cooperation between governments and called for all member states to make greater use of the capabilities and potential of the organization to develop relations and exchanges between the two sides.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. for his part, emphasized his country's efforts to further develop relations with Iran in various fields and expressed his gratitude for hosting the ECO deputy foreign ministers' Meeting in Tehran. He further voiced hope that the meeting would help strengthen and expand economic and trade relations between the ECO member states.

