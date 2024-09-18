Iraq’s Nujaba says will target all Israeli settlements 

Akram al-Kaabi, secretary general of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, stressing that the Iraqi Resistance is fully prepared to use the latest weapons, missiles and drones in its anti-regime attacks.

The Nujba movement, which operates under the umbrella organization of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), also condemned the Israeli regime’s “criminal act,” emphasizing that terrorist attacks have no effect other than they will strengthen the Resistance’s resolve.

The Iraqi Resistance group further voiced its full support for the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah in confronting “the Zionists, the Americans and their allies.”

On Tuesday, thousands of people, including Hezbollah members as well as civilians, were injured and several others were killed after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, exploded in different locations across Lebanon.

Based on preliminary investigation, officials were quoted as saying that the blasts appear to have been caused by a remote cyberattack orchestrated by the Israeli regime amid heightened tensions.

Condemnations have poured in following Tuesday's mass pager explosions in Lebanon, with Palestinian Resistance groups as well as Yemen's Ansarullah strongly condemning the attacks.

Israel has been regularly exchanging fire with Hezbollah since last October, shortly after the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza after the Hamas Resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in retaliation for the relentless atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Experts believe the Israeli regime, after being militarily defeated, is resorting to desperate attacks against ordinary people in both Lebanon and Gaza, which will only hasten its demise.

More than 41,200 Palestinians have been killed by the occupying regime in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past 11 months, most of them children and women.

AMK/PressTV