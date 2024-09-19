Hamas vows ‘flood of martyrdom ops’ against Israel crimes

“And we say to the criminal enemy that every day of aggression against our family and people in Gaza will double the bill of blood and revenge. There will be nothing in return for the blood but blood. The pain of our prisoners, especially our female prisoners in the prisons of tyranny, will not pass without accountability,” the fighter warned .

He was referring to unprecedented hardship that Palestinian women face at the Israeli regime’s prisons, as violations against female prisoners are escalating amid reports of abuse, mistreatment, and deteriorating conditions.

“And we, in the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, tell the oppressive enemy that the river of blood flowing on the land of the Gaza ... will be met with a flood of martyrdom operations that will turn its situation upside down in its own house. It is indeed a battle of victory or martyrdom,” the Hamas fighter further said in the video.

Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, nearly a year into the genocidal aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its declared objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli captives despite killing at least 41,252 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 95,497 others.

MA/Press TV