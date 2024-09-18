  1. Politics
Tel Aviv seeking to expand the scope of the war: Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and stated that Tel Aviv seeks to expand the scope of the war and more bloodshed in the region.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist act and the new bloody crime that Israel has committed against Lebanese citizens," Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The said crime shows Israel's effort and desire to expand the scope of the war and for more bloodshed, the statement added.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Mojtaba Amani,  the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut was also injured in the pager blasts in Beirut.

