Iran embassy in Beirut comments on envoy's health condition

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Mojtaba Amani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut was also injured in the pager blasts in Beirut.

On Wednesday day, The Iranian Embassy in Beirut announced that Mojtaba Amani's treatment process is going well and that the rumors about his physical condition and vision conditions are false.

MP/FNA1726640295518539113