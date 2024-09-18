  1. Politics
Sep 18, 2024, 10:03 AM

Iran embassy in Beirut comments on envoy's health condition

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Iran's embassy in Beirut on Wednesday commented on the health situation of Iran's ambassador to the Arab country Mojtaba Amani who was injured in Tuesday aggression of the Israeli regime on Lebanon.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Mojtaba Amani,  the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut was also injured in the pager blasts in Beirut.

On Wednesday day, The Iranian Embassy in Beirut announced that Mojtaba Amani's treatment process is going well and that the rumors about his physical condition and vision conditions are false.

