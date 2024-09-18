  1. Politics
EU top diplomat Borrell condemns Lebanon pager 'attacks'

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The European Union's foreign policy chief on Wednesday condemned explosions of pagers carried by Lebanese Hezbollah that the Resistance group blamed on the Israeli regime.

"I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region," Josep Borrell said in a statement, according to AFP.

Hundreds were injured and 12 were martyred by the Zionist regime of Israel's cyber terrorism against the telecommunication devices used by Hezbollah forces and ordinary Lebanese people on Tuesday.

Hezbollah has vowed that it will revenge the cowardly cyber terrorism.

