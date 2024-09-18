Venezuela, Cuba condemn Israeli aggression on Lebanon

The Venezuelan government condemned the cyber attack perpetrated by "Israel against the residents of southern Lebanon, Beirut, and its surrounding areas."

Venezuela warned against the international community's silence regarding "Israel's" "harmful and systematic violation of the principles enshrined in international law.

For his part, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the "Israeli cyber aggression against Lebanon." Rodriguez deemed this Israeli aggression against Lebanon as a dangerous escalation in West Asia, with potentially severe and unpredictable consequences for the region, Al Mayadeen reported.

Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the treacherous aggression caused by the cyber attack after obtaining results of its probe, as well as examining available data, regarding the pager detonations earlier.

In a new statement, Hezbollah confirmed that "Israel" was behind the cyber attack on Lebanon, which left hundreds injured, and caused several fatalities across the country.

Hezbollah vowed to respond to the Israeli aggression in ways and at times the occupation cannot estimate or anticipate.

SD/