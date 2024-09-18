Hezbollah vows to continue pro-Gaza operations

Hezbollah vows to continue its anti-Israeli strikes in support of the Gaza Strip, which is subject to a genocidal Israeli war, asserting that the recent Israeli atrocity that caused casualties in Lebanon will only strengthen its determination to continue the path of struggle and resistance.

“We are absolutely certain of victory,” said a Wednesday statement by the movement.

The Hezbollah statement came after deadly simultaneous explosions across Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to reports, devices planted in wireless communication devices, known as pagers, were detonated in different locations.

In its latest update, the Lebanese health ministry said at least nine people had been killed and 2,800 others wounded in the explosions. The casualties include members of the resistance movement as well as civilians.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of 12 of its combatants. It did not say if they were killed in the pager explosions or attacks elsewhere.

Earlier, Hezbollah said that after examining all facts and available information about the attacks, it holds the Israeli regime "fully responsible for this criminal aggression.”

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will continue, today as in all the past days, its blessed operations in support of Gaza, its people, and its resistance,” the group further said in its Wednesday statement.

The operations would also serve to “defend Lebanon, its people, and its sovereignty,” it added.

The group also asserted that its ongoing pro-Gaza operations are “separate from the severe reckoning that the criminal enemy must face for the massacre it committed on Tuesday.”

“That reckoning is another matter and it is surely coming,” it said, besides condoling with the survivors of the blasts.

The Israeli regime launched the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 in response to a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance groups. The brutal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of at least 41,252 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 95,497 others.

Hezbollah has been staging hundreds of strikes both in support of the war-hit Gazans and in retaliation for intensified Israeli attacks that have been targeting the Lebanese soil since the launch of the war on the Palestinian territory.

