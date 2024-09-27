Tel Aviv in its weakest state, failed to achieve its goals

In a recent interview with Mehr News Agency, the media spokesperson for the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement declared full support and solidarity with Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance. He emphasized that Israel is incapable and will not be able to engage in a ground battle with Hezbollah.

According to the website of the representative office of al-Nujaba in Iran – Dr. Husayn al-Musawi, the media spokesperson for the movement, responded to questions about ongoing developments in an exclusive interview, stating that Islamic Resistance groups in the region will stand united with Hezbollah on the same front.

al-Musawi highlighted the high military capabilities of Hezbollah and its allies, noting that the Zionist regime has failed to achieve its objectives.

He described Ayatollah al-Sistani’s statement as a clear and honorable stance that calls on everyone to mobilize resources to support the people of Lebanon.

Read the full interview below:

Many media outlets and analysts believe that Israel’s attacks on Lebanon will lead to a third war with Lebanon. Is this assumption correct? Should we expect Israel to launch a ground assault on Lebanon?

“Israel is currently facing a severe internal and external crisis. The international community is exhausted by its continuous violations of norms and international conventions. Due to its human rights violations and its blatant failure to achieve its political, security, and military goals, Israel is in its weakest position and cannot fight on more than one front. They are trying to create small achievements to drag the region into a full-scale war involving Lebanon, Iran, and the entire Islamic Resistance Axis, but they cannot and will not be able to enter a ground battle. Over the past years, they have realized the extent of Hezbollah’s military power, especially considering that Iran and the other groups of the Axis will stand by the Lebanese Resistance.”

If Israel launches a ground assault, will all elements of the Resistance be activated? What will their response be?

“Yes, the entire Resistance Axis will stand united against the Israeli occupiers and will have the upper hand in this confrontation. The Resistance now possesses advanced military capabilities that can target even the most distant points in the Occupied Territories.”

What impact will Ayatollah al-Sistani’s statement of sympathy with the Lebanese people and his call for an end to Israel’s war against Lebanon have on coordination among the Resistance forces in the region?

“Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-al-Sistani’s statement was a clear and honorable stance that, first, shed light on the suffering of the Palestinian and Lebanese people. Secondly, it emphasized the deep brotherly ties and the necessity of providing aid to the Lebanese people. Thirdly, his statement demonstrated the need for synergy in all international efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and the world, exposing Zionist-American plots and calling on everyone to mobilize their resources to support the Lebanese people.”

