Iran to stand by Lebanon as always

"Terrorism and the killing of innocent people are an integral part of the sinister nature of the Zionist regime; As long as this regime exists, it will not stop killing and genocide," Ghalibaf said in a post on X social media platform on Wednesday.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist operations of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and while declaring solidarity with the victims of the incident, we stand by the Lebanese people as before," he stressed.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the Israeli act of terrorism in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the attack and said that the Israeli terrorist action deserves international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment.

