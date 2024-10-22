Iraq Nujaba warns to punish Americans if Israel attacks Iraq

Akram al-Kaabi, secretary general of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, made the remarks on Monday during a ceremony held in remembrance of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance movement, who was assassinated last month in an Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut.

"If the Zionist enemy's planes attempt to enter Iraqi skies, which are occupied by the Americans, we will retaliate strongly against the Americans," he said, according to PressTV.

"To the American enemy: Know that you will not be exempt from punishment if the entity commits any foolishness on Iraqi soil."

He added that the Americans, who claim to be seeking an end to the war, are actually supplying the occupying regime with money, weapons, intelligence, and plans.

Kaabi emphasized the martyrdoms of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and all the martyred leaders have "instilled strength, resilience, and determination in the hearts of the Resistance combatants. Their pure blood will drown the usurping entity."

He censured Muslim states for their inaction in the face of the Zionist-American-Western killing machine in Gaza and Lebanon.

"If each of these Islamic countries fired just one missile per day at the entity, the number would exceed 1,500 missiles per month, forcing it to stop its aggression and massacre of the innocent," he noted.

Over the past year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous operations against sensitive targets across the occupied territories in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

It has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria over Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for Israel’s war crimes.

Since early October 2023, Israel has been waging brutal two-front aggression that has killed at least 42,603 people in the Gaza Strip and 2,483 others in Lebanon, among them several Resistance leaders.

While bogged down in the quagmire of Gaza and Lebanon, Israel has threatened to expand the scope of its acts of adventurism in West Asia despite retaliatory strikes by regional Resistance groups.

SD/