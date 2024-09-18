Ghalibaf writes to Nasrallah, offers help to Lebanon

"We strongly condemn the terrorist operations of the racist Zionist regime against the Lebanese people and civilians, which shows the brutal and aggressive nature of the regime and its attempt to spread the war in the region," said the Iranian parliament speaker in its letter.

"The cowardly aggression of the Zionist regime once again proves that the cursed regime not only commits war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, it has seriously threatened regional and international peace and security," added Ghalibaf.

He further expressed sympathy and solidarity with the government and nation of Lebanon and the families of the martyrs and the injured of the terrorist incident, asking all the countries and nations of the world to strongly condemn the criminal aggression.

Hundreds were injured and 12 were martyred by the Zionist regime of Israel's cyber terrorism against the telecommunication devices used by Hezbollah forces and ordinary Lebanese people.

