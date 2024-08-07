Top Iranian diplomat departs for Saudi Arabia

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with a focus on “Gaza, the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran” and the violation of Iran’s sovereignty by the Zionist regime.

The organization will hold an extraordinary meeting at the level of the foreign ministers.

This meeting will be held with a focus on reviewing the assassination of the Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and also the violation of the territorial sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Zionist regime.

In the statement of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, it is read, “This meeting is taking place in the shadow of the continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation, especially in Gaza, which has led to the martyrdom of more than 40,000 and wounding of 91,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

