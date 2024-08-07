OIC chief condemns Israel’s violation of Iran’s sovereignty

Hissein Brahim Taha said in a speech to an extraordinary meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday that Israel has continued to violate international law by committing crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“Israel’s persistence of these crimes, as it stops at nothing in breaking every international law and resolution, constitutes infringement upon Iran’s sovereignty and national security, in flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the provisions of the United Nations Charter,” he said in the speech.

The OIC chief also called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and take the necessary measures to compel the occupying regime of Israel to respect the rule of international law and stop its aggression and attacks that threaten regional and international peace and security.

The OIC meeting was held upon an Iranian request to discuss Israel’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people and its infringing on the sovereignty of Iran by assassinating Haniyeh in Tehran.