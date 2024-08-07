Iran's response to Israel to be powerful: Army chief

The election of Yahya Sinwar means that the Zionist regime should not have any hope for its future, Mousavi said in his remarks on Wednesday morning.

Considering the hostile actions of the Zionist regime against all laws, treaties, and beliefs, he said that the Zionist criminal gang that does not adhere to any rules and laws will definitely receive a definite and strong answer for the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh.

The Zionists themselves have realized that their collapse has accelerated, so they are trying to slow down the speed of their collapse by taking blind measures, he said, adding that the Zionists will not achieve their wish and everyone will see the destruction of the criminal Israeli regime.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

