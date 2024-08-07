Swiss FM express concern over escalating tension in region

In a phone conversation with Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, Ignazio Cassis expressed his concerns about the high risks of the escalation of tension in the region.

He communicated Switzerland's commitment to give priority to restraint, moderation, and pursuing a diplomatic path to reduce tensions.

Earlier, Ali Bagheri wrote on his official X account about his consultations with European officials.

In a phone call with his counterparts from Switzerland and Malta and UK who are all members of the United Nations Security Council, he emphasized the inaction of the Council against the crimes of the occupying regime has caused the regime to continue war and bloodshed and spread instability and insecurity in the region.

He also stressed Iran's determination to use its substantial and legitimate right to protect national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He emphasized Iran is decisive in creating deterrence against the evil entity that is the cause of instability and insecurity in the region,.

