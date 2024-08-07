Iran vows to give decisive response to Israeli regime

"The Zionist regime is the main cause of instability in the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran will confront the cause of insecurity and instability in the region with its decisive response," Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in a phone call on Tuesday night.

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed the consequences of the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, as well as holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in this regard.

Referring to the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah regarding the investigation of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the violation of the security and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation by the Zionist regime, Bagheri Kani expressed hope that the OIC meeting would be useful and effective for the Islamic world and the issue of Palestine and would be able to prevent the military and security brutality of the Zionist regime with threats and punishment mechanisms.

The top Iranian diplomat also criticized the approach of the United States and European governments in not condemning the terrorist act of the Zionist regime over Ismail Haniyeh's assassination.

The top Egyptian diplomat, for his part, said that Cairo has warned all European and American parties against the dangerous actions of the Zionist regime and hopes that the tensions in the region will decrease.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

