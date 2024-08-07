Iran Acting FM holds talks with OIC Secretary Gen. in Jeddah

Ali Bagheri Kani traveled to Jeddah on Wednesday to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which is being held at Iran's requestr following the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He met and discussed with the Secretary General of the OIC on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.

The OIC meeting is scheduled to be held today at the headquarters of the secretariat of this organization.

After the assassination of Hamas Chief in Tehran, Ali Bagheri held telephone consultations with several foreign ministers, as well as with the Secretary General of the United Nations and the head of the European Union's foreign policy.

Bagheri also wrote a letter to the Secretary General of the OIC after Haniyeh's assassination.

In a statement related to today's meeting, the OIC announced that to investigate the continuation of the crimes of the occupying Israeli regime against the Palestinian people, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the violation of Iran's sovereignty, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers on Wednesday.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

In a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proportionate response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has laid the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

