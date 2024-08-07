Iran not to compromise on defending its security, sovereignty

Iran's Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a phone conversation with his British counterpart David Lammy on Tuesday night.

Aggressive and terrorist actions of the Zionist regime in the region are the only causes of instability in the region, the top Iranian diplomat told Lammy.

After the Israeli regime's assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the violation of Iran's national security, the European parties wasted the first opportunity for diplomacy by inaction and even not condemning this act that violates international peace and security, Bagheri Kani underlined, adding that this behavior of the Europeans will have no result other than encouraging the Zionist regime to continue terrorist activities and promote instability and insecurity in the region.

No country, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, will compromise its national security, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty, he added.

Lammy, for his part, called on Iran for restraint, adding that the assassination of Haniyeh is a step backward on the path to a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Israel and Lebanon are on the brink of war, and if we do not exercise restraint, we will see disastrous results that are not in the interest of anyone," he added.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

