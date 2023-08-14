‘The Dream I’ve Never Had’ goes to CinemadaMare Film Festival

‘The Dream I’ve Never Had’ is slated to be screened at the final of the Italian film festival on August 18, 2023, along with 5 other films from England, Belgium, Italy and Germany.

Majid Halvaei is the screenwriter and producer of the short film and Abolfazl Sadegh and Parastoo Rostami are its cast.

CinemadaMare Film Festival is the annual film festival for youth amateur short movie makers that is held in Italy. The event was first held in 2003. During the event, groups of participants travel along several cities of Southern Italy residing in locations such as schools turned into hostels.

Each year, 300 participants come from more than 50 countries of the world and they work together during each stage of a film production: script development, location scouting, filming and editing.

Since 2003, it runs through Italy during the summer. It starts in Rome at the end of June and finishes in Venice at the end of the Venice International Film Festival, during which CinemadaMare is present with the young participants of the Campus.

MNA/