‘In the Shadow of Cypress’ to vie at Venice Intl. FilmFest.

Co-directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani and produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, ‘In the Shadow of Cypress’ is slated to be screened at the Italian film festival in its first international presence.

It will compete with some animations from Spain, Qatar, Lebanon, the Czech Republic, France, the UK, Belgium, Italy, The Philippines, the US, Germany and China.

The 20-minute animation is the story of an ex-captain suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who lives with his daughter in a modest house by the sea. They have to face the challenges of a difficult life. One day, something unexpected happens and their lives change forever.

Iranian film ‘Harmonica’ by Amir Naderi produced in 1974 will be also screened in the Venice Classics program of the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The film is set on the sun-drenched southern coast of Iran. It is about a young boy who receives a musical present from abroad. Fascinated and envious, his friends make him the leader of the pack, as they compete for the privilege of holding the harmonica or even blowing a few notes. No one is more obsessed than Amiru, gentle and heavy-set, who seems willing to do anything to get close to the harmonica and its owner.

The latest edition of the Italian festival will be held from August 30 to September 9.

