Iranian animations to vie at Bulgarian festival

‘The Lovely Sky’ has been produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon.

Written and directed by Amir Mehran, the animated piece will be screened in the competition section of this edition of the event.

The animation follows an impatient fighter pilot who bombs cities every day. He returns to his little girl every night after completing his mission. The girl loves to fly, but the father doesn’t fulfill his daughter’s dream because of the bitter memory of his wife’s death. The war is getting closer every day. One day an incident changes their lives, forever.

‘The Lovely Sky’ won the best animation prize at the 2022 edition of the Roshd International Film Festival in Iran.

‘Being Ten’ directed by Fatemeh Jafari and produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults will also compete at the latest edition of the Bulgarian festival.

The animation recently won the third prize of the 11th international festival “Constantine's Gold Coin” in Serbia.

“A father and his ten-year-old son live in a lonely cottage in the middle of a dense wood. The father, a hunter, spares one of his catches and brings it home as a present for his son,” the synopsis of ‘Bing Ten’ read.

Established in 1979, the World Festival of Animated Film is dedicated to animations from around the world.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held from September 6 to 10.

MNA/