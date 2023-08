Hadi Aghahosseini is among the cast of Arefnasab's short film.

Created in 1964, FIFAK is a film event organized by the Tunisian Federation of Amateur Filmmakers and supported by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and in collaboration with the National Center for Cinema and Image and the Municipality of the city of Kelibia.

The 59th edition of the event is slated to be held from August 19 to 26, 2023 in Kelibia.

MP/5860356