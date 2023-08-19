Iran-Japan Love and Peace Film Festival held in Hiroshima

During the festival, the Iranian films ‘Yadu’ by Mehdi Jafari, ‘Walnut Tree’ by Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian, ‘The Situation of Mehdi’ by Hadi Hejazifar, and ‘The Miracle of Bonasan' by Habib Ahmadzadeh were screened in Tokyo and Hiroshima.

‘Yadu’ is about the first months of the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran. At a time when families in different cities of Khuzestan were forced to leave their homes and all their attachments and took refuge in other cities to save their lives.

‘Walnut Tree’ is a 2020 Iranian biographical war drama film. It revolves around the Chemical bombing of Sardasht in 1987. The film screened for the first time at the 38th Fajr Film Festival and received 11 nominations. Mahdavian won a Crystal Simorgh for Best Director and Maadi won the Crystal Simorgh for Best Actor for his performance.

‘The Miracle of Bonasan' is the story of a genie that has to compose a melody with help from four humans. The idea is to create a human miracle and symphony, or he would be expelled from the Solar System for eternity.

‘The Situation of Mehdi’ is a 2022 Iranian biographical war drama film about Mehdi Bakeri, an Iranian war hero in the Iran-Iraq war. The film screened for the first time at the 40th Fajr Film Festival where it won five awards and earned nine nominations.

Parviz Parastui (actor), Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian (director and actor), Hadi Hejazifar (director and actor), Malek Siraj (actor), Ahmad Yousefzadeh (war veteran and writer), Mehrdad Afrasyabi (cinematographer), Adel Memarnia (cinematographer), Mohsen Sharifian (musician) Habib Ahmadzadeh (writer and director), Mohammad Mahdi Dadman (cultural manager), Zeinab Ahmadzadeh (writer) and Bijan Abdulkarimi (writer and university philosophy professor) were Iranian artists who were present in the festival.

On the sidelines of the festival, Iranian artists and war veterans met with the mayor of Hiroshima on the occasion of the anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and presented the statue of Iranian martyr Daryagholi Sourani to the mayor.

Mohsen Sharifian, as a musician, also performed some pieces of Iranian music at the event.

The event was held by Hiroshima MOCT and Tehran Peace Museum in collaboration Iranian embassy in Tokyo.

