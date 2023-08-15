‘The Town’ of Iran to go on screen at Lebanon

The film will be screened in the competition section of the Tripoli Film Festival.

‘The Town’ narrates the story of Navid Falahati, a young man interested in acting, who is accepted in the audition for a movie. In order to join the movie, he must accept some special conditions and performs mental and psychological exercises for his role in an isolated town.

Sa’ed Sohaili, Kazem Sayyahi, Mahtab Servati, Homayoun Ershadi, Roya Javaidnia, Shahrokh Forutanian, Morteza Zarrabi, and Saqi Hajipour are the cast of the film.

The Tripoli Film Festival is slated to be held from September 21 to 29.

MNA/