Tehran Intl. Short FilmFest. receives over 7,000 submissions

Spain stands first with 913 submissions, and next comes India with 553 films, and then France with 494.

The countries of the US, China, Italy, Brazil, Russia, Britain, Turkey, Germany, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Poland and Argentina stand next respectively.

Out of 7,216 films, 3,390 fiction films, 1,112 experimental films, 1,068 documentary films and 936 animated films have been submitted to the festival.

Meanwhile, 445 submissions have been accepted to compete in the “The Truth-seekers Award” section and 265 submissions for the “The Silk Road Award” section.

The Tehran International Short Film Festival has been held for 40 consecutive years in Iran, by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society – one of the most renowned schools of cinema and short film production in Iran and throughout the world. With more than 80 branches across the country and a family of 250 thousand graduates, the Iranian Youth Cinema Society has gone through excellent educational and effective filmmaking courses, producing hundreds of short films every year and winning hundreds of awards from prestigious and prominent international film festivals in the past four decades.

TISFF is approved by the Academy Awards® (Oscars) and the winner of the Grand Prize becomes eligible for the Oscars.

The latest edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival is slated to be held from October 19 to 24.

MNA/