Iranian ‘Suitcase’ goes to Greece

In its first international presence, ‘Suitcase’ will be screened at the “International Student Competition” section of the DISFF, competing with 13 other films from Belgium, Greece, France, Philippines, Germany, Czech Republic, China, Cuba, Spain, Croatia and Poland.

The short piece tells the story of an immigrant man who loses his land once again.

Meysam Daman-Zeh, Rezvan Khodami, Elena Sahami and Ava Moslem-Khani are the cast members of ‘Suitcase’.

Drama International Short Film Festival is Greece’s leading short film festival and the annual meeting place for filmmakers and industry professionals. Based in the picturesque city of Drama, the festival is the leading Greek and South-Eastern European gateway to the world’s most prestigious short film awards, and nominated filmmakers to qualify for the European Film Awards (EFA).

The 46th edition of the Drama International Short Film Festival will be held on September 4-10.

MNA/