Iranian ‘Nomadic Girl’ goes to Armenia

Directed by Ruhollah Akbari, ‘Nomadic Girl’ is about a girl named Sousan Rashidi, who, despite all the problems caused by the traditions and common beliefs about girls exercising, achieves much success in kickboxing. She tries to persuade the families of the girls in the area to encourage them to attend training classes in a nomad “black tent”.

The documentary was previously screened at film festivals in Hungary, the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Established in 2015 by Filmadaran Film Culture Development NGO, Apricot Tree (ATIEFF) is a documentary film festival that takes place annually in August in the Armenian village of Ujan. Not only do selected participants get to see their films projected on the big screen in Ujan’s Park under the open sky, but more importantly they live among the villagers in their houses, share bread and watch films with them, while getting to experience Armenian culture first-hand.

The latest edition of the event will be held from August 20 to 27.

MNA/