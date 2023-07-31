  1. Culture
Jul 31, 2023, 5:00 PM

‘After Midnight’, ‘A Farewell to Arm’ goes to India's IDSFFK

‘After Midnight’, ‘A Farewell to Arm’ goes to India's IDSFFK

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘After Midnight’ and documentary ‘A Farewell to Arm’ will be screened at the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in India.

‘A Farewell to Arm’ by Amir Hossein Karbakhsh is about the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

Directed by Mohammad Bagheri, ‘After Midnight’ tells the story of Maliheh who is pregnant and has got just tonight for saving her life and the life of her husband. A very narrow time that changes all her expectations.

Roya Javidnia and Roshanak Gerami are the only cast of the short film. 

Meanwhile, the Iranian short film 'Black Seed' has been also selected to go on screen in the 15th edition of the festival which is slated to be held on August 4-9.

Directed by Amirhoman Khosravani and co-written by Amir Najafi and Amirhoman Khosravani, the 15-minute short film is about a boy with Down syndrome.

“On the night of her death, a grandmother gives a valuable diamond to Sam, her eight-year-old grandson with Down syndrome. The diamond does not belong to their family but her sons are determined to find it,” the synopsis of the short film read.

MNA/5849894

News Code 203994

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News