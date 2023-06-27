  1. Economy
Iran's exports reach $12.5b, imports hit $14b in Q1

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – A total of 35.5 million tons of goods worth $12.5 billion were exported from Iran during the first quarter (spring) of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21).

According to the statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, a total of 35.5 million tons of goods worth $12.5 billion, excluding crude oil, were exported from Iran during the first quarter of this year, registering a 24.42% rise in terms of weight, but an 8.84% fall in terms of value compared with the same period of last year.

China with $3.5 billion, Iraq with $2.3 billion, Turkey with $1.7 billion, the UAE with $1.3 billion and India with $489 million were the top five export destinations, Financial Tribune reported.

