Future of Iran-UAE relations promising: envoy

"The two countries intend to find ways to have warmer and closer relations in light of developments in the region and the world,” Reza Ameri said in an interview with IRNA.

Ameri, who has just been appointed as Iran’s new ambassador, said Tehran-Abu Dhabi relations had seen a period of downturn, but have now been reactivated and seeing signs of progress every day.

“I see the future very bright and full of hope given the potential of both sides for the development of ties,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister’s recent visit to the UAE is an indication of the government’s special attention to relations with the Arab country as part of broader policy of enhancing ties with neighbors, according to Ameri.

During a tour of Persian Gulf states, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where he met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian extended an invitation from President Ebrahim Raeisi for Sheikh Mohammed to visit, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and discussed the importance of building on positive developments to benefit the people of the region and enhance regional stability and prosperity.

He later met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who emphasized “the significance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership.”

The two top diplomats emphasized the need for the promotion of cooperation between the two neighbors as they discussed issues of mutual interest, regional developments, and expansion of bilateral relations.

The areas of cooperation between Iran and the UAE in various political, economic, commercial, consular, cultural and scientific fields were among the topics of discussion.

Ameri described the meetings as fruitful, saying the Iranian side had expressed its readiness for unlimited improvement of relations with the UAE in all sectors, particularly economic and trade cooperation and further participation of the two countries’ private sectors.

“To achieve a level of active and beneficial cooperation, we need coordination and careful planning; we have great plans ahead of us which will hopefully be realized thanks to serious efforts of both sides,” he said.

The foreign minister’s trip to the UAE followed stops in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, the latest in a flurry of diplomatic moves by Tehran to improve relations with neighbors and secure the region.

“In the framework of economic and commercial cooperation, we will have very good news for our beloved nation and the nations of these four countries in the future,” Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

“Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf has entered a new chapter. In each of these countries, we have seriously put bilateral issues on our agenda,” he added.

Ameri also promised that the government’s approach of strengthening neighborly ties will soon show its positive effects both domestically for the Iranian nation, and at the regional and international stage.

MNA/PR