Iran exports to Eurasian countries in 1st 2 months up by 70%

Rahmatullah Khormali, director general of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of Trade Development Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that in a press conference on Tehran on Monday announced the holding of the second round of the special exhibition of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in Tehran.

Khormali said that the first round of this exhibition was held in July 1400 (March 21, 2021-2022) in Tehran with the participation of officials and companies from EEU member states.

The TPOI official attached great importance to the EEU big market of 180 million people for the development of the exports of Iranian non-oil products and their political and economic closeness to Iran, adding that "The second round of the Iran-EEU exhibition will be held over an area of more than 5,000 square meters and with the participation of more officials and companies on December 13 to 16 of this year in Tehran."

He won't on to talks about an increase in the bilateral trade between Iran and the EEU and said that "After the conclusion of the preferential trade agreement with EEU in the first phase, fortunately, our country's exports to those countries grew by 28% in 1401 (March 21-2022-2023) compared to the year before and also 70% increase in the two first months of 1402 (March 21, 2023-2024) compared to the same period last year, with the largest growth in exports to Russia and then Armenia."

