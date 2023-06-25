  1. Economy
Tehran to host Eurasia Expo 2023

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Tehran will host the Eurasia Expo 2023 in December as Iran is in the final stages of securing a free trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union.

This is the second edition of the exhibition, which will be held at Tehran’s International Fairground, according to Alireza Jafari, the administrative manager of the event.

The Eurasia Expo 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 4-7.

