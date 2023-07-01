  1. Economy
Jul 1, 2023, 8:00 PM

Iran exports shrimps to 21 countries: IFO official

Iran exports shrimps to 21 countries: IFO official

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – The director general of the bureau of shrimp and saltwater aquatic affairs of Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) said that right now Iran exports shrimps to 21 countries.

Vahid Madani said on Saturday that the five major countries that import Iran's farmed shrimp from saltwater are Russia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Qatar, and Turkey.

According to Madani, Iran's shrimp exports exceeded 37,000 tons last year. 

The Iranian official further added that in order to develop shrimp exports, the Iranian Fisheries Organization is seeking to attract investors to diversify the packaging and supply of farmed shrimp products. 

The major species of farmed shrimp in Iran is the Vannamei shrimp, he pointed out. 

SKH/5824439

News Code 202661

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News