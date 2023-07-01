Iran exports shrimps to 21 countries: IFO official

Vahid Madani said on Saturday that the five major countries that import Iran's farmed shrimp from saltwater are Russia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Qatar, and Turkey.

According to Madani, Iran's shrimp exports exceeded 37,000 tons last year.

The Iranian official further added that in order to develop shrimp exports, the Iranian Fisheries Organization is seeking to attract investors to diversify the packaging and supply of farmed shrimp products.

The major species of farmed shrimp in Iran is the Vannamei shrimp, he pointed out.

