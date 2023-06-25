  1. Economy
Iran-UK trade hikes 17% in Q1 2023

TEHRAN, Jun.25 (MNA) – Figures by British Department of Business and Trade show that total trade in goods and services between the UK and Iran was £27 million in the first quarter of 2023 showing a 17% growth compared to the same period last year.

Of this £27 million in the first quarter of 2023, total UK exports to Iran amounted to £20 million which shows a 25% surge compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the factsheet released by the British Department of Business and Trade.

Total UK imports from Iran amounted to £7 million which has not changed compared to the same period last year.

Iran was the UK’s 98th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022 accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.

