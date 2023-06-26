Fisheries, aquaculture products trade register $54m surplus

According to statistics released by the Iran Fisheries Organization, a total of 31,000 tons of fisheries and aquaculture products worth $58 million were exported from Iran during the period, registering a 23% and 29% rise in terms of weight and value respectively compared with the same period of last year, Finacial Tribune reported.

Reportedly, Hormozgan province ranked first in exporting aquatic products in terms of tonnage last year.

Over 46,000 tons of aquatic products have been exported from the Hormozgan province in southern Iran.

MNA/PR