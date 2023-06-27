Preliminary steps taken for Tehran-Riyadh oil cooperation

Khojasteh-Mehr made the remarks while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a conference held on Tuesday.

He added that related companies are working on the Forouzan Oilfield, adding that good news will be announced soon regarding the increase of production in that regard.

"In the joint Forozan oil field between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Petropars companies and marine facilities are working on two fronts, and soon positive news will be announced about the increase in the production in this field. Also, the contract for the construction of Farzad B gas field Jacket has also been signed. The construction of this new jacket is currently underway by Petropars," he said.

"Currently, there is no common field between Iran and Saudi Arabia that has not been decided upon. Moreover, due to the restoration of relations between the two countries, preparatory work has been started for bilateral cooperation," the officials said.

Khojasteh-Mehr also added that when the conditions are ripe, the drilling of the Arash joint oil field will start.

Forouzan Oilfield is located 100 kilometers Southeast of Khark Island in the Persian Gulf region and joint Marjan Oilfield of Saudi Arabia.

MP/IRN85153222