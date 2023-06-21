Iran FM to visit Kuwait, UAE

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Muscat at the head of a delegation, is going to visit Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The most important aspects of the Iranian minister's visit to Kuwait and the UAE will be bilateral talks and exchange of views on important regional and international issues.

So far, the Iranian top diplomat has traveled to Qatar and Oman.

He discussed bilateral and regional issues and topics of interest to the two countries with Qatari and Omani officials.

