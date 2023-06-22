Iran, UAE agree on enhancing coop. in commerce, economy

On his first trip to the UAE, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Thursday.

In the meeting, various issues of bilateral relations in political, economic, commercial, cultural and consular spheres were discussed.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries.

They shared views on coordination, planning and joint action to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in the commercial and economic fields.

The two sides also agreed to employ initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation within the framework of the mutual interests of the countries and nations in the region.

In the meeting, some other regional and international issues were also discussed.

The Iranian top diplomat conveyed the invitation of the President Raeisi to the President of the United Arab Emirates to visit Iran.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, for his part, expressed his gratitude and welcomed the invitation.

He reciprocally conveyed his invitation to the Iranian President to visit the UAE.

