Iran FM meets with Omani counterpart, Yemeni negotiator

Mohammad Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator of Yemen's Ansarullah, met and talked with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Minister of Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Muscat, the capital of Oman on Tuesday afternoon.

This meeting was held at the Iranian embassy in Muscat.

Recently, news sources said that Saudi Arabia requested Iran to mediate between Riyadh and Sana'a to end the war in Yemen.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister met with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi

This is Amir-Abdollahian's fourth visit to Muscat after he became the Iranian foreign minister in 2021.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Muscat for talks with Yemeni officials following his visit to Qatar and holding talks with Qatari Emir and his counterpart earlier today.

KI