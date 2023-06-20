Doha seeks comprehensive development of ties with Tehran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Doha on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the warm greetings of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to the Emir of Qatar and hailed the effective role of Doha in resolving regional problems in recent years.

Considering the upcoming meeting of the two countries' joint economic commission as a favorable opportunity for accelerating economic and trade cooperation, the top Iranian diplomat called for expanding the political and economic relations between Tehran and Doha.

Regional peace and stability, as well as the developments in Afghanistan and Palestine, were other issues discussed between Amir-Abdollahian and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, asked the Iranian foreign minister to convey his greetings to President Raeisi and dubbed the Islamic Republic of Iran an important country in the region.

Saying that Iran and Qatar are enjoying strong relations, the Qatari Emir called for the development of economic relations between the two countries. He added that Qatar seeks comprehensive development of relations with Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian also held talks with the Qatari foreign minister and prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

In the meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for boosting the trade and economic cooperation between Tehran and Doha.

Welcoming the holding of the joint economic commission between the two countries and the meetings of the Iranian and Qatari technical delegations, he expressed hope that Tehran and Doha will witness great development in their trade ties.

Referring to the importance of the role of ports in increasing the level and the volume of transportation, the top Iranian diplomat called for activating the ports of the two countries more than before.

The Qatari foreign minister, for his part, stated that his country trying to facilitate the presence of Iran's private sector in Qatar.

The two top diplomats also conferred on consular issues and maritime cooperation.

Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to visit Oman’s capital city of Muscat following his talks in Qatar.

Referring to Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Qatar and Oman, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet on Tuesday wrote that the region is witnessing positive developments as its countries increase interaction and dialogue.

