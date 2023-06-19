Iran held by Qatar at 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Try as they might, Iran could not breach the Qatari goal due to a stunning performance from goalkeeper Galal Amir Elsharkawy, who kept out a staggering nine shots, Tehran Times reported.

The result means Korea Republic have confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals while Iran only need a draw against the East Asians on Thursday to advance. Qatar must defeat Afghanistan to stand a chance of staying in the competition.

Qatar lost to Korea Republic 6-1 three days ago, while the Persians defeated Afghanistan 6-1 in another Group B match.

MNA/TT