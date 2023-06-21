Iran ready to expand ties with Kuwait in various fields

In the meeting, a variety of issues in the relations between the two countries in the political, economic, commercial, parliamentary, consular, environmental, and some regional issues were discussed and exchanged views on.

"We are ready to develop bilateral relations in various fields and in this regard, we are ready to hold a joint high commission between the two countries," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The two ministers agreed on setting priorities for cooperation and activating the specialized committees of the two countries."

Sheikh Salem Al Sabah further thanked and welcomed the invitation extended to him by his Iranian counterpart to visit Iran and expressed his interest in paying the visit.

KI