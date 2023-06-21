  1. Politics
Convergence in Persian Gulf best way to ensure security: FM

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister said convergence and solving challenges with the collective participation of the countries of the region is the best way to ensure security in the Persian Gulf.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced in a tweet on Wednesday that after completing the talks on the latest situation of bilateral, international and regional issues in Qatar and Oman, he has have now traveled to Kuwait and will then leave for the UAE. 

"Convergence and solving challenges with the collective participation of the countries of the region is the most desirable way to realize the progress of nations and ensure security in the Persian Gulf", he added. 

On the third stop of his regional tour to Persian Gulf countries, Amir-Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation went to Kuwait on Wednesay after the visits to Qatar and Oman.

He discussed bilateral and regional issues and topics of interest to the two countries with Qatari and Omani officials.

