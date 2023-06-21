FM calls for signing comprehensive cooperation doc. with Oman

On the second leg of the regional tour, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Muscat, the capital of Oman on Tuesday afternoon, during which he held talks with high-ranking Omani officials including his counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

In the meeting, the readout of which came out on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the importance and strategic aspects of the Sultan of Oman's recent visit to Tehran and the important agreements and documents signed between the two countries and stressed the need for joint efforts to implement those documents and agreements.

The top Iranian diplomat also considered the upcoming meeting of the transport ministers of Ashgabat agreement member countries as important and added that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers this agreement as an important issue and stressed the necessity of working hard to materialize its goals.

Referring to the insistence of the president of Iran and the Sultan of Oman to the foreign ministers of the two countries, he suggested that during the meetings of the joint expert, technical and legal teams of the two countries, the draft text of the long-term comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries be prepared and signed as soon as possible.

Welcoming the initiative of the Secretary General of the United Nations to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of the 8 Persian Gulf countries in New York in September, Amir Abdollahian added that it is necessary to pay attention to and follow up on such initiatives within the framework of the 8 countries of the region. He added that Iran welcomes the holding of a meeting of the heads of state of those 8 Persian Gulf countries.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed gratitude for the constructive efforts and initiatives of Oman and the Sultan of that country in facilitating and resolving regional and international issues and cases. He further invited his Omani counterpart for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was welcomed by him.

Albusaidi, for his part, stressed the importance of the Sultan of Oman's recent visit to Tehran and expressed his country's satisfaction with the very good talks and agreements there, and stressed the readiness of Oman's foreign minister to cooperate with other ministries and agencies to follow up on and try to implement those docs and agreements reached in Tehran in line with the will of the Sultan of Oman and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the meeting, cooperation and some joint projects between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, port cooperation, banking, communications and technology, consular and judicial and prisoner affairs, provincial cooperation, customs affairs and other bilateral issues were discussed. and exchanged views on.

