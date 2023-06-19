Iranian foreign minister to visit Qatar, Oman: media

Citing several Iranian officials who requested anonymity, the Arab media said that Amir-Abdollahian will leave Tehran on Monday.

His trip will be carried out in line with the Iranian government's "neighborhood diplomacy" to follow up on issues of common concern and strengthen bilateral relations, the report added.

The foreign ministries of Iran, Qatar, and Oman have not commented on the subject so far.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq recently paid a visit to Tehran and met with high-ranking Iranian officials.

