Iran, Oman discuss mutual ties

Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with al Numani in Oman on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on the bilateral issues, plus followed up on the results of the recent visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran, as well as regional developments, especially the latest developments in Yemen.

Emphasizing the continuation of joint efforts to help drive forward the political process in Yemen, they called for creating lasting peace, stability and alleviating the sufferings of the people of Yemen.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister met with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi

This is Amir-Abdollahian's fourth visit to Muscat after he became the Iranian foreign minister in 2021.

