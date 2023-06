During the telephone conversation, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Tobias Billström discussed the latest situation of bilateral relations, developments in the region and topics of interest.

The two sides also emphasized the necessity of further expanding the relations between the two countries.

They also discussed consular cooperation.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is currently in the United Arab Emirates on a periodic trip to the countries of the region.

